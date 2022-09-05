First responders calling incident calls on Smith Mountain Lake “quiet” this summer

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day may not have been the best time to get out on the water, but a summer of sunshine drew folks to the waves.

“It was really a relatively quiet summer,” said Todd Ohlrich, Chief of Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

While boats will remain out on Smith Mountain Lake well into the fall, first responders say the number of boaters will begin to taper off.

The Chief says it’s been a great summer season, with the exception of a hectic few weeks in July.

“We did have one major incident, a jet ski collided with a boat,” he recalls.

That incident, serving as a reminder to boaters anywhere.

“They all had their lifejackets on, their boat did capsize and halfway sink so they had to get into the water and they all survived. You’re not going to have time to look for a lifejacket, especially the young ones. It’s required, they have to have them, make sure you have your life jacket,” he stresses.

Chief Ohlrich says traffic on the lake has been light this summer, contributing to an overall calm season. He think fewer people set sail because of high gas prices.

“The severity of the calls has been down a little bit because of the type of traffic that we’ve been seeing over the summer,” he explains. “The traffic has been lighter than normal over the beginning part of the summer, picked up a little bit as gas prices fell.”

As the summer winds down, he adds that taking care of boating equipment this winter is key to next season’s success.

“As we’re moving towards the fall time and we’re thinking about the end of the season, start preparing your equipment for the winter months so that it’s ready for next spring and summer when you’re ready to come out,” recommends the Chief. “How you store your equipment will be dependent on how much fun you have when you bring it out in the spring.”

