FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday.

Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S.

A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed the right shoulder and lane.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.