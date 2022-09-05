Local organization hosts protest in Salem calling for peace in Ukraine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local hometown residents are calling to end US intervention in Ukraine.

Citizens for Peace in Ukraine held a protest at the Salem War Memorial this morning. The group is asking the US government to stop sacrificing working Americans on Labor Day.

Citizens for Peace in Ukraine Organizer Cynthia Munley who is also a part of the Experiential Peace Organizing Committee says they are asking leaders to stop funding the war in Ukraine and use that money to help fight climate change.

“We need peace. We need to fight for a stable climate,” said Munley. “And war is getting in the way here to what our primary fight should be which is to save the earth’s climate for ourselves, our children, and grandchildren.”

Munley says the US should negotiate a peaceful resolution and avoid a nuclear confrontation.

