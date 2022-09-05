Man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Rd to do a welfare check on a driver.

Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

