Man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell County

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Rd to do a welfare check on a driver.

Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

