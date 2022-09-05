McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees first customers on Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hikers from near and far were able to ride the new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle.

The shuttle launched last Friday and was in service for the first time this holiday weekend. It departs every 30 minutes and takes passengers to the McAfee Knob trailhead.

Roanoke County partnered with Ride Source in hope of decreasing the parking lot traffic.

Ride Source Co-owner Lisa Sink says they’ve had several people ride the shuttle especially hikers who were planning an overnight stay.

“It’s been great. I really enjoy driving the route and chatting with people and kinda hearing their stories and what brought them to the area,” said Sink. “And learning about all of their outdoor pursuits.”

The shuttle prioritizes online reservations but walk-ins are welcome.

