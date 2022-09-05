Hometown Local
Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue receives new machine to remove pathogens from gear

Mount Cross Fire Department extractor machine
Mount Cross Fire Department extractor machine(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue has a new way to keep its firefighters safe.

The fire department received $43,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the help of Pittsylvania County Public Safety.

The funding allowed the department to purchase an extractor machine which will remove harmful carcinogens from firefighter uniforms after a fire.

Before receiving the funds, they had to use other fire departments’ machines to wash their gear.

“Here recently, cancer is spiking in fire and EMS. What this gear washing machine is going to do is help us combat that and try to lower those numbers and protect our people,” said Matthew Fox, Deputy Chief of the Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department.

Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue also purchased new fire hoses, hand tools and recovered debt they accrued during the pandemic with the ARPA funds.

Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue is currently in need of volunteers. Visit their website for more information.

