Pulaski strikes deal with new trash collection company

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Trash pick-up service will change starting January 1, 2023, in the Town of Pulaski.

The town says to better serve its needs, it will be ending a contract with the Public Service Authority that dates back to 1986.

Good For Life will be taking over on Jan 1.

This agreement will provide bulk pick up once a month and will have a drop off location for people who live in the town.

“They will be providing 95 gallon containers for every resident and small business that uses curbside service and we think that’s going to allow for a cleaner more attractive downtown,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

The town says it will have more details about the change in the near future.

The contract with Good For Life will last for five years.

