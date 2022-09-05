Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods.

One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers.

“Honestly this is one of the best parts of my job is getting to see all the cute dogs walking through the door. It definitely puts a smile on your face,” said Manager Adam McDearmon. “Creating a welcoming environment for both dogs and humans is a big part of who we are.”

Two of Roanoke’s neighborhoods, Grandin Village and Wasena, were also recognized by the travel blog.

