Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

Big Lick Brewery
Big Lick Brewery(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods.

One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers.

“Honestly this is one of the best parts of my job is getting to see all the cute dogs walking through the door. It definitely puts a smile on your face,” said Manager Adam McDearmon. “Creating a welcoming environment for both dogs and humans is a big part of who we are.”

Two of Roanoke’s neighborhoods, Grandin Village and Wasena, were also recognized by the travel blog.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
WDBJ7 photo
Teen shot dead in NW Roanoke
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

Latest News

Ride Source
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees first customers on Labor Day weekend
Citizens call for peace in Ukraine
Local organization hosts protest in Salem calling for peace in Ukraine
Man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell County
Blue Ridge Outdoors Adventure Towns 2022
Vote for your favorite Virginia adventure town