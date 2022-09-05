Unsettled weather continues for Labor Day

Shower chances increasing as we start the week

Staying unsettled throughout the 7-day

Cooler than average temperatures expected

LABOR DAY

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through 11 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area through 11 PM. (WDBJ Weather)

The best chance for measurable rainfall is expected along and west of the Blue Ridge. East of the mountains, coverage will be more hit and miss. Isolated downpours are possible which could cause localized flooding throughout the day.

The best area to see the most rain/constant activity will be west of I-81. Areas east will have hit-or-miss activity. (WDBJ7)

Highs will mainly read in the 70s with a few lower 80s east.

More clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

ACTIVE REST OF THE WEEK

Showers and storms may position themselves over the same areas even throughout the day on Tuesday (isolated downpours again possible) as we continue to see moisture from an upper level low nearby. This system will hover around the deep south all week. At this time, we remain in a low-end flood threat, but we will continue to monitor conditions.

We'll continue to find showers and storms across the region through the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

We remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms at times for the rest of the work week. Right now, looks like Friday will be the driest day, but spotty showers are still in the forecast. Our afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with low temperatures after Wednesday night falling into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

A low pressure system will keep showers and storms in the forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Danielle is a hurricane and will continue to trek to the northeast towards Europe. This one will not be a threat for the United States.

Danielle is the first hurricane for the 2022 season. (WDBJ7)

We also now have Tropical Storm Earl which formed overnight Friday. This doesn’t look like it will impact the U.S. either, but models are suggesting it may strengthen into a hurricane and possibly could even become strong enough to be a major (category 3 or higher) hurricane sometime next week! This system will head near Bermuda.

Earl is currently a Tropical Storm. (WDBJ7)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

