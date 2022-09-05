Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory.

“People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said.

Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina.

“We do Coca-Cola signs, advertising signs and stuff like that,” he said. “A lot of handmade knives and stuff I got. People love it.”

For many of the vendors, Hillsville on Labor Day Weekend is the best place to be.

“Usually you can find anything you want here at this flea market,” Vendor Zan Brooks said.

He makes the drive from Tennessee every year.

He believes this year’s crowd was been close to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve done this several years here and it seems like the turnout has been been above what we’ve usually seen,” Brooks said.

Vendor Heather Sharpe agrees.

“It has been great,” she said. “Saturday, I don’t think we’ve seen that many people in a really long time and we couldn’t even get cell service. There was so many people here.”

Flea market organizers estimate a yearly crowd of around 500,000 people over the span of four days.

Smith says even a famous person or two can be found in Hillsville.

“Eustace Conway from the History Channel,” Smith said. “He’s up here, bought a big 300 year old gun and a bunch of knives and stuff. Great guy.”

“I mean, it’s definitely worthwhile,” Brooks said. “You better be prepared to walk because it’s pretty well spread out.”

