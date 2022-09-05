Vote for your favorite Virginia adventure town

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia communities have been nominated to be one of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s top adventure towns.

Is your town on the list?

Click here to check it out and vote. Voting ends September 6 at noon.

The competition is to spotlight areas with “vibrant outdoor scenes, an active lifestyle, and access to amazing adventures... They are mountain biking meccas, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, and hiking dream destinations.”

Winners will be featured online and in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors.

