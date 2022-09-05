Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo habitat

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a wolf briefly escaped its habitat at an Ohio zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt.

Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat” Sunday at the zoo but was secured by staff.

The director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks said the incident is under investigation. She said officials are still gathering details on how the animal was able to escape and said more information would be released later.

The zoo’s website says the Mexican is the smallest of the gray wolf subspecies, 54 to 66 inches long and weighing 50 to 90 pounds.

