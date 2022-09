HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24 of Henry County, was reported missing after not being seen since a few days ago by family.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen driving a 2015 white Nissan Versa with Virginia plates that read VUH-6955.

Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office (Henry Co. Sheriff's Office)

Contact 276-638-8751 with information.

