7@four: Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a host of sunflower views and fun, along with a farm animal petting area, more than120 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths and live music at the 2022 Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival.

According to Beaver Dam, this is the Largest Sunflower Festival and Vendor Show on the East Coast, with over 100 vendors, and more than 600,000 sunflowers.

The festival runs from September 9-18.

Entry prices and more can be found on the event website.

