7@four: Murder Mystery event at Olde Salem Brewing Company

Credit: Event website
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jump into Mystery is inviting all of you detectives out there to bring your skills and be ready to mingle and meet new friends this Saturday at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke.

Entry is $35 and you are able to bring your own food to the event.

More details about arrival times, etc. can be found by visiting the event website.

