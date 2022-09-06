Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AGING IN PLACE: WDBJ7′s new segment to help families navigate the changing needs of older loved ones

September is Healthy Aging Month
Finding resources, and offering guidance for families as their loved ones get older
Finding resources, and offering guidance for families as their loved ones get older(Care Advantage)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As family members age, their needs grow.

Beckie Spaid is a Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage, and will become a regular guest on our 7:00 am program on WZBJ24.

Her goal is to help educate viewers about the healthiest ways to “age in place,” as well as inform families about crucial issues they’ll face.

According to Retire Guide, some tips to help families with “aging in place” include:

--Create a budget

--Discuss options with your family

--Connect with home health services

--Identify necessary home modification projects.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
Sheriff’s office releases name of man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell Co.
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Gas in Roanoke down 23.1 cents in a month; national average price of diesel down 2 cents in past week
Parents are encouraged to look for the signs
Parents and families encouraged to look for suicide warning signs in teenagers
Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning.
Tuesday September 6, Morning FastCast
Franklin Co. Adaptive Kayaking Event Saturday