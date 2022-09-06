Angels of Assisi is asking for donations for rescued Envigo beagles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is asking for donations to the ‘Biscuit Fund’ to help the last of the rescued Envigo beagles.

The shelter received 20 more beagles on Friday. Donations will go toward the beagle’s medical needs like spaying, neutering and dental care.

There are still 15 beagles left at Angels of Assisi.

Angel’s director of community engagement explained the first and second set of beagles have all been adopted and are doing well in their forever homes.

“They’re still learning how to do things like walk up the stairs and walk on leash because they’ve never lived in a home before so some of those things are a little scary,” Dayna Reynolds said. “We haven’t had any of them get returned, everybody has been working with them and they just love their little new best friends.”

Angels received more than 100 beagles from the facility.

The shelter is no longer accepting applications for the beagles.

