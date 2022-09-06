Bedford man sentenced in 2021 manslaughter case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been sentenced in connection with a 2021 manslaughter case in which he plead guilty.

In late August, Tyler Lee Booth was sentenced to five years with four suspended and three years of probation.

Prosecutors say Booth hit Braeden Bailey during a dispute in the summer of 2021. Bailey later died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Booth’s defense attorney said he and Bailey were friends and that his client has taken responsibility for Bailey’s death.

