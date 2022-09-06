Danville Restaurants partner to raise money for God’s Storehouse

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville and Pittsylvania County restaurants are partnering to support a local food pantry on Tuesday.

Over 20 local restaurants are participating in the 11th annual Eat Out to Help Out event to raise money for God’s Storehouse.

“It just tells us that our restaurants care about our community and really want to help out in what ways that they can. We’re very grateful to them and so thankful that they’re willing to participate in this. We know they’re struggling with staffing and may have had to adjust hours. So, we greatly appreciate them and their willingness to do that this year,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse.

Each participating restaurant will donate 10% of their sales to God’s Storehouse.

“I do appreciate how much this community supports us and all that they do,” added Harris. “The food donations, the volunteers and the money donations that come in. We could not survive if this community didn’t support us.”

God’s Storehouse raised around $8,000 last year from Eat Out to Help Out.

The Golden Skillet has been participating in the fundraiser since it began 11 years ago.

”I actually had one woman today reach in her pocket and give me a bill to donate to God’s Storehouse. So yes, people are very concerned I think,” said Joyce Walsh, owner of the Golden Skillet.

The owner of Crema and Vine has been participating in the fundraiser for five years. They see an increase in sales every year.

”We believe strongly that as a community grows, so does the small business as well. So, if we’re successful, if the community is doing well around us, then we will do well in tandem,” explained Steve DelGiorno, owner of Crema and Vine.

“It’s really a win for everybody because the restaurants get business, people get to eat out and they get to contribute to God’s Storehouse,” said Harris.

Restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out can be found the God’s Storehouse Facebook Page.

