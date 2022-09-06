Gas in Roanoke down 23.1 cents in a month; national average price of diesel down 2 cents in past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 23.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.12 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of 67 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79 per gallon while the highest was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon today. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

September 6, 2021: $2.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.17 per gallon)

September 6, 2020: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

September 6, 2019: $2.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.56 per gallon)

September 6, 2018: $2.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

September 6, 2017: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

September 6, 2016: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.19 per gallon)

September 6, 2015: $2.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

September 6, 2014: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.44 per gallon)

September 6, 2013: $3.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 per gallon)

September 6, 2012: $3.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.82 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.40/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.39 per gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.54 per gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.62 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

