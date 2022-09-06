Man reported missing out of Henry Co. found safe

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb Jordan Dillard has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.

He left for another state and did not tell his family, but they are now aware of his location.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on his whereabouts. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the media outlets and citizens who provided information to assist us with this matter.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.