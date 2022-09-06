Mostly cloudy today with a few passing showers

Watch out for patchy dense fog early

Keep the umbrella handy

More spotty showers next few days

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

A cold front moves across the region Tuesday followed by another one Wednesday, delivering more of a spotty shower/storm setup as opposed to the widespread rain we had earlier in the week.

A few scattered showers and storms may bring localized downpours, which combined with the recent rain, may be enough for some isolated flooding.

Highs will reach the low 80s in most areas.

A few showers and storms are possible with an approaching front Tuesday. (WDBJ7)

END OF THE WEEK

The end of the week will feature a high pressure ridge which helps to minimize the rainfall chances that we saw earlier in the week. Only spotty coverage of storms is expected through Friday. As Friday looks like the quietest day of the week.

Another wave of tropical moisture may bring more rain by the weekend. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

Another wave of tropical moisture is likely setting up for the weekend as it moves out of the Gulf Of Mexico. Showers will likely be a part of the weekend forecast, however, most models are suggesting Sunday may be the wettest of the two days. Outdoor events should plan for the potential for showers either day.

Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s for most along with lots of clouds even when it’s not raining.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Danielle is a hurricane and will continue to trek to the northeast towards Europe. This one will not be a threat for the United States.

Earl, just east of the Bahama, doesn’t look like it will impact the U.S. either, but models are suggesting it may strengthen into a hurricane and possibly could even become strong enough to be a major (category 3 or higher) hurricane by the middle of the week. This system will head near Bermuda but the end of the week.

Here's the latest update. (WDBJ Weather)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

