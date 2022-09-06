Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city.

Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages.

The city says to be aware that if you call any of the schools above, you might not get through until service is restored.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.