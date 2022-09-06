More than a dozen prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy and weapons charges. Police say the ringleader, Jermel Storey, and 13 others pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy, according to officials.

Police say Storey supplied his network of drug dealers from his home in Lynchburg by maintaining a steady flow of large amounts of drugs from Texas. Storey continued his drug-dealing conspiracy even after moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, by directing his co-conspirators to meet him in Charlotte to collect drugs and then returning to Lynchburg to sell the drugs throughout Central Virginia.

“Today’s convictions bring to a close the final phase of a long term, multi-agency investigation and prosecution that will have a lasting impact on Central Virginia,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These drug traffickers were responsible for bringing kilograms of narcotics into the Lynchburg area and were implicated in other violent criminal activity. The Lynchburg community is absolutely safer tonight due to the hard work and dedication of the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies involved in this case.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lynchburg Police Department, the Virginia State Police’s Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg investigated the case.

