Parents and families encouraged to look for suicide warning signs in teenagers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and a community council is hosting training events throughout the next few weeks.

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley is hosting a Safe Talk training on Saturday to teach alertness skills. It comes as the Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare center has seen a slight increase in the number of suicides from the pandemic.

Parents and teachers should look out for warning signs in teens and among youth.

Warning signs include:

Distancing from friends and family.

Changes in eating patterns.

Loss of interests in activities or school.

Talking about suicide or death.

The community preventative initiative coordinator for the Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare prevention and wellness services explained it’s important to talk about mental health with teens.

”We know that can put them more at risk for having a mental health challenge and suicidal thoughts,” Sheila Lythgoe said. “Just being aware of the warning signs and just reaching out to them and asking if they’re okay and if they need anything.”

Lythgoe explained checking in on teens can have a lasting impact.

”A lot of times we say ‘Hey, let me know if you need anything,’ but a lot of times people don’t reach out if they’re struggling,” Lythgoe said. “Just being able to recognize that being okay to talk about it is going to help bring awareness and prevention.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately. Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare’s 24-hour hotline number is 540-981-9351.

