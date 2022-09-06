Hometown Local
P.E.A.C.E Community Center to hold community yard sale for Danville Police Department

Danville Police Department yard sale
Danville Police Department yard sale(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The P.E.A.C.E Community Center is hosting a community yard sale Saturday to raise money for the Danville Police Department.

The P.E.A.C.E Community Center focuses on building positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement.

Community members can rent a space to sell items in the yard sale for $25.

All proceeds from the fees to rent a space will go to the Danville Police Department.

“With a lot of the stereotypes and negative things that are surrounding the police, we want to make sure that we’re doing the right things here in Danville and that we’re creating these positive relationships. Anytime we can create these different events and programs in order to help people or engage the community we always encourage people to come out,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Danville Police Department community relations liaison.

The yard sale is on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the P.E.A.C.E Community Center on Green Street in Danville.

The next Danville Police Department community event will be the annual 5K with 5-0 at the police department headquarters on September 24.

