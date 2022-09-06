Residents displaced after kitchen fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Danville is temporarily uninhabitable due to a kitchen fire Tuesday afternon.

The Danville Fire Department says they responded to 131 Kirkwood Dr. at around 2 p.m. and found light smoke leaving the house. The fire was quickly extinguished in the kitchen, and was caused by food being made on the stovetop unattended. This is the number one cause of fires in residents throughout the United States.

No injuries were reported, but the kitchen was moderately damaged.

Crews remained on scene for about an hour and included three engines, a ladder truck, a safety vehicle and multiple support vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.