Roanoke to celebrate Welcoming Week

Roanoke skyline from Mill Mountain
Roanoke skyline from Mill Mountain(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fifth year, the City of Roanoke is building bridges as it celebrates Welcoming Week.

The idea behind the annual observance is to make Roanoke a more welcoming community for people of all different backgrounds, including immigrants from other countries.

Katie Hedrick is Roanoke’s Community Inclusion Coordinator.

She briefed members of City Council on Welcoming Week Tuesday afternoon.

“We value everyone. Everyone is welcome here and has a place here,” Hedrick told WDBJ7. “And we just want to provide avenues for people to find that place and to connect with what the city is doing.”

A series of events starts on Friday with the Roanoke Run for Refugees, and ends on September 18 with the Points of Diversity Community Meal.

For more information, click on the following link:

Roanoke Welcoming Week

