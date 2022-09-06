Hometown Local
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W.

According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel lanes at mile marker 4.5 when, during heavy rain, the vehicle hydroplaned in ponding water around mile marker 20.2. The driver ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail.

No other vehicles were included in the crash.

