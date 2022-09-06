Touching touchdown: Remarkable student scores first William Fleming home TD of season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Making the big play on the high school football field is the dream of so many, including one remarkable student at William Fleming High School.

“Tyree loves football and now he is going to have an opportunity to get in the endzone,” says Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace.

Tyree Tasco has achieved gridiron glory after overcoming so many challenges.

“It means everything,” says family member Adriane Tasco. “Tyree has overcome so many obstacles, you would not know it because of his smile.”

“We’ve been saying a five-star running back is going to score the first touchdown of our home season,” adds Coach Lovelace. “He’s been an honorary member of the team for some years now and this has kind of been a dream of his and we’re happy to facilitate and happy to share this moment.”

Tasco was adopted at eight months old and has had more than 20 surgeries in his young life. Recently, he was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors and lupus.

But like any true gladiator—or Colonel, Tasco approaches every challenge with courage, determination, and heart.

Tyree ran in the ceremonial first touchdown of William Fleming’s home opener on a 20 yard run on Friday night.

“This puts everything in proper perspective for us,” continues Coach Lovelace. “It’s so easy to get caught up in the grind of a football season, so for us this is a refreshing moment to really step away from the competitiveness and really focus on what’s important. We’ve got a locker room with guys full of different backgrounds and full of different races and ethnicities and for us, learning to work with others who may not look exactly like you, may not act exactly like you is a big lesson that we’ll never forget.”

“Getting him the opportunity to do it, he is going to remember this for the rest of his life,” adds Adriane Tasco.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.