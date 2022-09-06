Virginia Tech students help relief efforts in eastern Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students are reflecting on their time spent in Kentucky helping with relief efforts.

The students spent Sept. 4, cleaning mud out of houses, cooking meals and organizing supplies.

Virginia Tech senior, Luke Schauber, says it was important to lend a helping hand to people in need.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “Every little bit helps. If we were ever in that position we know that we’d want that assistance. Y’all is ‘you all, us all.’ We’re all in this together.”'

“We were really there to support the organizing efforts that are already occurring there and just to help the community in their rebuilding process right now,” Virginia Tech Senior Hannah Jane Upson said.

The group of students are a part of Virginia Tech’s “Societal Health” Class.

If you’d like to donate to this program’s relief efforts click here.

