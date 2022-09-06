Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia War Memorial seeking entries for 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest

(The Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The annual contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschool students.

The essay topic for the 2022 contest is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman from Virginia who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Crystal Coon at crystal.coon@dvs.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
Sheriff’s office releases name of man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell Co.
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages
Local Helps Prisoners With Passion For Reading
Jennifer Williams Second Chance Book Club
Local “Book Lady” helps Danville inmates through Second Chance Book Club
Labor Day Weekend Non-profit Teen Driving Solutions School