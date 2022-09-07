Hometown Local
7@Four: Downtown Roanoke hosting first Taco Fest to benefit Huddle Up Moms

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke it’s first-ever Taco Fest on September 10th at Elmwood Park, with proceeds going to Huddle Up Moms.

Huddle Up Moms is a Roanoke-based non-profit that works to promote women’s health and wellness.

The event will have a plethora of food vendors such as Cabo Fish Taco, Tuco’s Taqueria, Giggles the Bus, Elote Alebrije Street Corn, Tacos Rojas, Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ and Sweets by Shaniece.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $12 for ages 13+, while kids 12 and under get in for free.

For more information on Taco Fest, click here.

