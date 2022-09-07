Hometown Local
Amherst deputies seek help finding missing man

Sharod Jackson was last seen about two weeks ago in the Madison Heights area of Amherst County.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The agency reported Wednesday that its deputies are searching for Sharod Leonard Jackson, 27. They say his family reported to the agency that they haven’t seen him in about two weeks and that he has medical conditions which require daily medication.

Jackson is a Black male weighing about 145 lbs. He is approximately 5′5′' with black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his throat and left cheek. He was last seen near Smile Gas in the Madison Heights area of the county.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

