Botetourt County provides additional economic support for residents

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County approved another $250,000 in tax relief funding for residents. The latest funding addresses the increased value of used cars.

Because of the higher value, residents are having to pay more in personal property tax. $250,000 of funding will be used in tax rebates for residents.

Botetourt County’s director of economic development explained it will help offset some of the higher taxes residents have to pay.

”This assistance from the board of supervisors is significant,” Ken McFadyen said. “It’s a big deal for folks who live on fixed incomes and have to make decisions daily as to what to spend money on.”

Botetourt County has approved more than $40 million in economic relief for residents. More than $38 million of that funding has gone toward broadband internet expansion.

