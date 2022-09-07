Botetourt Fire and EMS now has disaster-ready generator for shelters

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Fire and EMS department has finally received a new mobile generator the agency will now be able to deploy in case of a disaster.

According to the agency this is a large capacity, trailer-mounted mobile generator. The department received it with the help of a FEMA grant through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a matching grant from the County.

The generator was meant to arrive six months ago, but was delayed because of supply chain issues.

“Ironically, the generator arrived on the second day of National Emergency Preparedness Month,” explained Emergency Manager and grant project lead Daniel Murray in a press release.

The 100kW generator will be available to support shelters at Lord Botetourt and James River High Schools which can be stood up in a disaster situation.

According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, as part of the same grant, a generator quick-connect was installed at Lord Botetourt High School earlier this year. It will help responders quickly connect what it calls the “mobile power plant.”

In the next few months, crews will install a similar connection at James River High School.

“It is great to see our Fire & EMS personnel looking for ways to increase emergency preparedness in the community. This is certainly a necessary asset to ensure we are better prepared during times of disaster,” said Dr. Richard Bailey, Chairman of Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, in a press release.

