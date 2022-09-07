Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital updates visitation policy

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion has announced that Franklin Memorial Hospital will adjust its visitation policies to a yellow-level, effective Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m.

The facility had been at a red-level since August 31.

“Generally, the yellow level allows one visitor for adult patients in the inpatient setting. This less restrictive level also allows visitors with the following guidelines:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, may have a designated support person (DSP) who is not counted as a visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

Same Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them.

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.”

The Medical Office Building adjacent to the hospital and other ambulatory sites are not included.

