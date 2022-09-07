Construction on Danville White Mill set to begin in October

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Danville White Mill.

The 600,000 square foot mill was home to 16,000 workers in the 1990′s, but it has been vacant for over a decade.

That’s soon going to change as the property was purchased by the IDA for $3 million to turn it into a residential and commercial space.

“Seeing this building being brought back to life will help instill a sense of pride within residents within the community and help showcase the successes and the progress that we as a region are making right now,” said Corrie Bobe, director of economic development for Danville.

The mill will be turned into a mixed use building with 150 apartments - 20% of which will be affordable workforce housing.

“There will be workforce housing so that people who have jobs that might struggle to have good affordable housing will have an opportunity to live here,” said David Vos, development project manager.

The Caesar’s Casino that’s coming to town will increase the need for affordable housing in Danville.

“We think the casino kind of amplifies the need for good quality affordable housing in Danville because in order for Caesars to be able to recruit those employees, they will want to have good quality housing,” added Vos.

The first floor will include retailers and riverfront restaurants.

“We are in discussions with several prospective tenants and very hopeful that those users will move forward. This will create not only jobs for the region, but it will also provide a place for the community to gather and the community to engage with this piece of history,” explained Bobe.

The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.

They say construction will begin in late October and the project will be complete in 2024.

