Downtown Roanoke’s outdoor refreshment area ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, for downtown Roanoke came to an end Wednesday.

In a post to its Facebook page, Downtown Roanoke Inc. explained the decision.

According to the group, DRI initially planned to have the DORA in place through September 25 but had to change those plans.

While DRI leaders report that feedback from the community about the DORA was positive, they agency was facing other logistical issues.

“On Friday, we were informed by Virginia ABC that after diving into the rules, they’ve determined that entities cannot hold a Retail ABC License (this is what DORA is considered) and a Banquet Special Event License (the type of license we use for events) while also working with wholesale distributors,” DRI wrote in the Facebook post. “In plain terms, this means we cannot keep our contractual commitments, execute our events effectively/efficiently, and also have DORA.”

DRI said there are four more events to come this month for which they need to use the Banquet Special Events License, which requires them to surrender their DORA ABC license.

“This information from Virginia ABC is something that impacts not only our organization but others across the Commonwealth of Virginia,” according to DRI.

The agency thanks everyone who enjoyed the DORA while it was employed. They intend to work with Virginia ABC to find a way to hold both licenses at the same time, without making big changes to organized events.

