A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning

Spotty showers and storms this afternoon

More sunshine Thursday and Friday

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

We’re expecting another day of muggy weather with a mix of clouds and some sunny breaks. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms this afternoon. Storms may bring localized downpours, which combined with the recent rain, may be enough for some isolated flooding. Highs will reach the low 80s in most areas. We’ll see more sunshine on Thursday with just an isolated shower or storm.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Friday will likely be the driest day of the workweek along with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. High school kick-off temperatures will be in the low 80s, dropping to the 70s through the game. We bring back a chance for a stray shower or storm Saturday.

THE WEEKEND

Another wave of tropical moisture is likely setting up for the weekend as it moves out of the Gulf Of Mexico. Showers will likely be a part of the weekend forecast late Saturday, however, most models are suggesting Sunday may be the wettest of the two days. Outdoor events should plan for the possibility of a widespread rain events Sunday.

Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s for most along with lots of clouds even when it’s not raining.

Another round of tropical air moves in with rain chances increasing late Saturday and Sunday. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Danielle will continue to move into the northern Atlantic before weakening in the coming days.

Earl, just east of the Bahamas, strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night. All signs show this system won’t impact the U.S. even as models suggest it could possibly become the first major (category 3 or higher) hurricane of the season by the middle of the week.

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.