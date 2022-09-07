Floyd County Humane Society eager for completion of central location

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Humane Society owns over eight acres of land purchased through an estate gift.

“Our volunteers have been working for 20 years out of rented space, out of their own personal space, out of various businesses,” Volunteer Mary Weeks said.

With this property, the goal is to create a one-stop-shop for all shelter needs.

“This will be able to consolidate all of our efforts,” Weeks said. “It will streamline a lot of processes, it will actually save us money and time.”

Right now, the house is used for administrative purposes and holds a few cats.

“We also received another very generous gift this spring that is allowing us to bring in a prebuilt dog kennels so that we can at least have all the operations here,” Weeks said.

That kennel is expected to arrive on Sept. 7, and can house up to seven dogs.

“It’ll be a way to save more animals, and also be able to help current owners and their animals so they can stay together,” Volunteer Lynn Gregory said.

Eventually the shelter hopes to build a larger structure on the property.

“It’ll have meet-and-greet areas, play areas for the cats, and we’ll also put back there a larger area for them to run and exercise,” Gregory said.

Both the home and the pre-built dog kennel were funded by anonymous donations totaling around $400,000.

The humane society says that’s a gift that will have a forever impact.

“We just foresee it improving the quality of all the foster animals and make it easier on the volunteers because we’ll have a central location,” Gregory said.

