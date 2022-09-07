Hometown Local
Floyd summer tourism numbers surpass town expectations

The Town of Floyd
The Town of Floyd(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Floyd says this summer has been a success in bringing people in to explore all the town has to offer.

Town manager, Andrew Morris, says tourism numbers exceeded expectations this summer.

He says Floyd’s Small Town Summer event series brought in around 400 people per event.

The farmers market brought in around 500 people per Saturday.

“That hyper focus on tourism is really bringing the community together and the businesses together and it’s all teamwork here and for neighbors helping neighbors, and it’s really progressed and the excitement is growing with everybody,” Morris said.

The town says it is launching new events this holiday season called “Small Town Holiday” that will attract visitors to the area throughout the month of December.

