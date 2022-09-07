Hometown Local
Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K returns on Friday

This year's shirt for the Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K.
This year's shirt for the Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fifth year, the City of Roanoke will be celebrating Welcoming Week. For the 2nd year in a row, it will kick off with the Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K.

“It’s an event to benefit families settled right here in Roanoke. Some of these families have been going through the refugee resettlement process for five to 10 years,” said Jeffrey Wood, the race director.

The money raised will go directly to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that focuses on helping refugee families. CCC, Roanoke Public Libraries and the City of Roanoke are all partnering to put the event on.

”It’s just a passion of ours to help people have all the skills they need and the support they need to be successful.”

The event will kick off at Wasena Park at 5 p.m. on Friday and the race will start at 6 p.m. Registration will be open all week and at the park all the up until the race. For more information, you can visit the event’s website here.

