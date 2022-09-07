Roanoke Valley Libraries attempting to improve online experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries have signed on to implement OCLC Wise, the first community engagement system for public libraries.

The organization says users can expect an easy-to-use online platform, with the ability to personalize profiles to help them find what they want to read.

“Many people are familiar with the online catalog,” notes Ann Tripp, Salem Library Director. “OCLC Wise is that, and so much more.” A traditional integrated library system (ILS) keeps records of the libraries’ collections and users. In contrast, a community engagement system like Wise makes it easier for users to discover and interact with the many experiences the libraries have to offer.

Wise allows users to find what they want to read, from new books to upcoming events, and be automatically notified when something is added that the user might like. Wise also has an app for phones, which allows users to search the library catalog, manage their account, scan ISBNs, get notifications, share on social media, contact the library, among other things.

RVL plans to implement the new community engagement platform in the fall.

