Roanoke wants to hear from citizens with 911 survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new survey is now available for citizens of Roanoke to give feedback in an effort to point out any areas where emergency services may improve.

The survey is being conducted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center, and will be accessible from September 6 through September 20 through the department’s webpage and Facebook.

The announcement from the city says this effort will run concurrent with a random phone survey carried out by E-911 staff.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Ashley Shepherd at 540-853-5278.

