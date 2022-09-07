Hometown Local
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road this week.

Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for second degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A chase ensued in the Town of Altavista, ending in the 5500 block of Wards Road and Hamlett being taken into custody.

Additional and upgraded charges are expected. Hamlett is being held on no bond in the Lynchburg Detention Center.

