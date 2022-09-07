Hometown Local
Teen killed in Roanoke shooting identified

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the identity of a teen who was killed in a shooting Saturday.

15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders, of Roanoke, was shot outside of a home in the 1000 block of Palm Ave NW.

Police say they responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Police say they found Sanders with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced Sanders dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

