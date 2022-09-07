Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

UPS driver Colin Mitchell helped an Iowa family with more than just a package delivery. (Source: KTIV)
By KTIV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRETON, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A family in Iowa is praising the work of a UPS delivery driver.

KTIV reports UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion while making a delivery at a home in Ireton, Iowa. He checked the home’s backyard area and reported seeing two dogs swimming in an above-ground pool.

Mitchell tried to notify the customers, but no one was home. He said he didn’t feel right about leaving, so he walked back to check on the dogs and realized the pool’s solar cover had trapped them.

The UPS driver was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family said the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours if it wasn’t for Mitchell.

But now the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
Courtesy: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office
24-year-old man missing out of Henry Co.
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
Construction to Begin on White Mill
Construction to Begin on White Mill
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
New COVID Boosters Target Omicron Variants
New COVID Boosters Target Omicron Variants
Another round of rain is expected to return late in the weekend.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Evening Outlook