UVA Health to expand job-training program with $50,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UVA Health has received a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation, which will be used to expand it’s “Earn While You Learn,” program.

The program provides local residents with paid, on-the-job training in order to start their careers in healthcare.

“Our neighbors across Central Virginia deserve the chance to build a career at UVA Health that provides them with opportunities for growth and advancement,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “At the same time, this program will help us find talented team members who can help us expand our services to care for even more Virginians. We thank Truist Foundation for its support of this valuable program.”

Since starting the training program earlier this year, over 45 people have enrolled in the on-the-job training programs. UVA Health wants to expand the program to include training for sterile processing technicians, along with building career pathways for participants once they complete their initial training.

UVA Health will soon begin hiring for the next round of Earn While You Learn classes, which start in October. For more information about Earn While You Learn, please visit hr.virginia.edu/careers-uva/job-openings/earn-while-you-learn or call 434.982.0006.

