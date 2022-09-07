Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session.

In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The new rules would also require 35% of new vehicle sales to be non-emission vehicles by 2026. According to the state leaders, 2% of car sales in Virginia are already electric vehicles.

Virginia lawmakers are on both sides of this, some doubt the Commonwealth will be able to meet the 35% goal in four years, while others say otherwise.

”California, who has shown themselves inept in managing their own state. Why in the world, would we import their laws into Virginia? We’re going to go to work and get this turned around. And by the way, we have a legislative session this fall and I’ll tell you if there are Democrats that don’t want to stand up for Virginians, I look forward to seeing how voters react to that and 2023,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“If you go online, you can find EVs that are for sale between $15-$25,000 now. And as more come on the market, I expect those prices will continue to go down. I’ll also say that one of the things I don’t think a lot of people understand about EVs is their cost to operate is a lot lower, and their maintenance cost is a lot lower,” said Scott Surovell the state senator for Prince William and Fairfax Counties (D).

The special session begins Wednesday at noon, and lawmakers plan to choose judges.

Governor Youngkin also said he will not introduce any new legislation about abortion rights or any other issue.

